EU members to start Covid-19 jabs 'the same day'

  • Her statement to the European Parliament came as pressure mounted on the bloc to catch up with the United States and Britain.
AFP 16 Dec 2020

BRUSSELS: The EU's 27 member countries aim to start Covid-19 vaccinations on "the same day" in a sign of unity, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

Her statement to the European Parliament came as pressure mounted on the bloc to catch up with the United States and Britain, which have already started inoculating people with a vaccine made in the EU jointly by Pfizer and BioNTech.

