AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 13.72 (0.3%)
BR30 22,774 Increased By ▲ 39.25 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,427 Increased By ▲ 176.31 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,125 Increased By ▲ 84.05 (0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump aide O'Brien cuts Europe trip short to deal with cyber hack

  • O'Brien "is holding NSC meetings tonight and tomorrow morning and will convene a high-level interagency meeting this week," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien cut short a European trip on Tuesday and returned to Washington to deal with a suspected Russian cyber hack, a senior administration official said.

The sweeping attacks, first reported by Reuters on Sunday, prompted the US Department of Homeland Security and thousands of businesses to scramble to investigate and respond to the hacking campaign that officials suspect was directed by the Russian government.

O'Brien "is holding NSC meetings tonight and tomorrow morning and will convene a high-level interagency meeting this week," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said.

A bipartisan group of US senators, including the top Republican and Democratic members of the Senate commerce panel, wrote a letter to the directors of the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency requesting a report about the extent of the attacks.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Sunday that hackers backed by a foreign government had been monitoring internal email traffic at the US Treasury Department and the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency that decides internet and telecommunications policy.

Technology company SolarWinds, which was the key steppingstone used by the hackers, said up to 18,000 of its customers had downloaded a compromised software update that allowed hackers to spy unnoticed on businesses and agencies for almost nine months.

In their letter, the senators asked for, among other things, a list of all federal agencies that are customers of SolarWinds, the categories and quantities of data that were susceptible to hacking, and any confirmed cases of unauthorized access.

The letter was signed by Republican Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Commerce Committee; Senator Maria Cantwell, the committee's top Democrat; and four other senators.

O'Brien had visited Israel and France on his trip but canceled stops in Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Britain. A source familiar with O'Brien's plans said he was now scheduled to return to Europe on Saturday.

During his visits, O'Brien had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron, the source said.

Switzerland FBI Israeli cybersecurity National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot US Department of Homeland Security Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Republican Senator Roger Wicker Senator Maria Cantwell White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien

Trump aide O'Brien cuts Europe trip short to deal with cyber hack

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Top US Congress leaders start second meeting on COVID-19 aid, government funding

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters