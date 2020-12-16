AVN 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.08 (-4.63%)
MOF calls its response to BOJ's dollar funding "extraordinary"

  • "Our response this time was extremely extraordinary under the coronavirus circumstances," the official told Reuters.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

TOKYO: The Japanese government's response to the central bank's dollar funding announced on Wednesday was 'extremely extraordinary' amid the coronavirus pandemic, a senior Ministry of Finance official (MOF) said.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has decided to tap $6 billion in cash from a government account in a rare arrangement to ensure it has enough ammunition to combat any market disruptions caused by a recent resurgence in coronavirus infections.

"Our response this time was extremely extraordinary under the coronavirus circumstances," the official told Reuters.

Bank of Japan Japanese government coronavirus pandemic Dollar central bank

