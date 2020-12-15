AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
Rashid asks opposition to resign from assemblies forthwith

  • The public meetings or long march being organized by PDM could not topple the government, he claimed.
APP 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday asked the opposition leaders to resign from assemblies forthwith and start long march on December 25.

The democratically elected government working under an honest leadership of Imran Khan was not going anywhere, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The public meetings or long march being organized by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could not topple the government, he claimed.

The opposition parties were scaring of the Senate elections that could be conducted before March next, he stated. Sheikh Rashid said that opposition wanted to create trouble before the Senate elections.

He advised the opposition parties to desist from targeting national institutions which, he added was not a decent way to get political benefit.

Appreciating the steadfast vision of the prime minister, he said Imran Khan would never grant national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to opposition leaders involved in corruption and money laundering cases rather he (PM) would opt for quitting from present slot.

Targeting national institutions, he said, was not in favor of Opposition parties. To a question about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the leader of PPP was trying to get space in Punjab for contesting next elections. About tactics of resignation being played by PDM, he said the government would never compromise with corrupt leaders and complete its constitutional tenure.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

