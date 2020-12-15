Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

A report of the commission – formed to probe the petroleum crisis in the country – was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister to discuss 14-point agenda including report of petroleum commission.

During the meeting, Imran Khan formed a three member team – Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari – to review recommendations of commission’s report.

The committee will prepare proposals about taking action against the responsible persons in light of an inquiry report.

As per ARY news, Khan also hinted at suspending licenses of oil companies involved in the artificial fuel shortage.

ARY News citing its sources reported that PM Imran Khan in the cabinet meeting also hinted at suspending licenses of oil companies involved in the petroleum crisis.

It was also reported the several ministers in the meeting strongly reacted to the petrol crisis report and demanded immediate action against responsible persons.

The federal cabinet on July 29 approved a proposal for the constitution of a commission of inquiry to investigate the causes of the shortage of petrol that hit the country in early June.