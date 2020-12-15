World
Sweden registers 20,931 new COVID-19 cases, 153 deaths
- The increase compared with 18,820 cases recorded in the corresponding period one week ago.
15 Dec 2020
STOCKHOLM: Sweden, whose soft-touch pandemic response has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 20,931 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday.
The increase compared with 18,820 cases recorded in the corresponding period one week ago.
Sweden registered 153 new deaths, taking the total to 7,667.
The deaths registered on Tuesday could have occurred over the past several weeks.
Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.
