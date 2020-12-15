Markets
Kenyan shilling weakens amid demand for dollars from importers
- At 0820 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.50/111.70 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 111.45/111.755.
15 Dec 2020
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling weakened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday due to dollar demand from merchandise importers doing last minute purchases before the Christmas holiday, traders said.
At 0820 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.50/111.70 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 111.45/111.755.
PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi
Kenyan shilling weakens amid demand for dollars from importers
President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments
40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey
Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent
COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’
Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP
Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October
Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity
Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah
Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation
Read more stories
Comments