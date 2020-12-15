AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end flat as investors book profits after sharp rally

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.07pc higher at 13,567.85 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.02pc higher at 46,263.17.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, recovering from a bout of profit booking earlier in the session following a record-setting rally over the past few weeks, while a fall in shares of Reliance weighed on the indexes.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.07pc higher at 13,567.85 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.02pc higher at 46,263.17.

"We saw some profit taking coming in, and then in the later half we saw some recovery in the market," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking. "What it indicates largely is that bulls are still in control," he added.

Both indexes have rallied sharply on record inflows from foreign institutional investors and progress on COVID-19 vaccines.

"Despite the kind of rally we have seen in the last six weeks, we are still not seeing any major correction in the market as such," Mishra said.

Reliance Industries closed 0.9pc lower and was the top drag on the Nifty 50.

The company's telecom division has asked the Indian telecoms regulator to take action against rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for allegedly running a false propaganda campaign.

Airtel ended 0.2pc higher and Vodafone Idea fell 1.5pc.

Meanwhile, government data on Monday showed November's annual retail inflation eased to 6.93pc after holding above 7pc for two consecutive months.

Ratings agency Standard and Poor's projected India's real GDP for the current fiscal year to shrink 7.7pc from the 9pc contraction it expected earlier.

In other stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank ended 0.6pc higher. The lender said on Monday the central bank had approved the re-appointment of Uday Kotak as managing director and chief executive officer.

Burger King India closed 20pc higher a day after the company's shares more than doubled in their market debut.

Global markets were little changed as rising COVID-19 cases and social restrictions offset vaccine optimism.

Indian shares Reliance gdp Bharti Airtel BSE Sensex Ajit Mishra COVID 19 vaccines Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak

Indian shares end flat as investors book profits after sharp rally

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters