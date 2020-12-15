AVN 87.42 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (7.22%)
BOP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
CHCC 140.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.37%)
DCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.06%)
DGKC 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.76%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 49.12 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.74%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
FFL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.44%)
HASCOL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.15%)
HBL 133.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUBC 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.38%)
KAPCO 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 15.64 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (8.24%)
MLCF 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
OGDC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.52%)
PAEL 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.18%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
PIOC 96.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.26%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.73%)
PSO 208.02 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (1.75%)
SNGP 46.29 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.88%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.72%)
UNITY 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By ▲ 32.64 (0.72%)
BR30 23,055 Increased By ▲ 53.42 (0.23%)
KSE100 43,599 Increased By ▲ 332.61 (0.77%)
KSE30 18,212 Increased By ▲ 123.15 (0.68%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Teachers should receive vaccine priority: UNICEF

  • Assuming that schools are not the main driver of community transmission, UNICEF said in its statement that unfortunately, classes currently remain closed for "nearly one in five schoolchildren globally -- or 320 million children."
AFP 15 Dec 2020

UNITED NATIONS: The head of the UN children's agency, UNICEF, called Tuesday for teachers to be among those given priority access to the Covid-19 vaccines.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on children's education around the globe. Vaccinating teachers is a critical step towards putting it back on track," UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

Teachers should be "prioritized to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, once frontline health personnel and high-risk populations are vaccinated," she said.

"This will help protect teachers from the virus, allow them to teach in person, and ultimately keep schools open."

According to UNICEF, at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic at the end of April, "school closures disrupted the learning of almost 90 percent of students worldwide."

Assuming that schools are not the main driver of community transmission, UNICEF said in its statement that unfortunately, classes currently remain closed for "nearly one in five schoolchildren globally -- or 320 million children."

We must "do everything in our power to safeguard the future of the next generation. This begins by safeguarding those reponsible for opening that future up for them," Fore said.

"The consequences of extended, missed or impaired education are steep, especially for the most marginalized. The longer children remain out of school, the less likely they are to return, and the more difficult it is for their parents to resume work," she said.

COVID19 UN children's agency

Teachers should receive vaccine priority: UNICEF

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300,000

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters