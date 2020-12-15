SU launches e-portal system, digitizes 60 affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD: The Information Technology Services Centre (ITSC) of Sindh University on Sunday has launched a complete e-portal system and digitized it's all 60 affiliated government degree colleges offering admissions to associate degree programs (ADP) to approximately one hundred thousand students each year.

The e-portals launching ceremony was organized at vice chancellor's camp office, where the director of ITSC Dr Zeeshan Bhatti briefed the VC Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat about the newly introduced landmark distinction. The vice chancellor termed it a revolution in the field of education and blessing for off-campus students who now would be able to fill and submit their admission as well as exam forms and upload the required documents online through their e-portal without submitting the Xerox copies of documents.

According to the director ITSC, the documents and other testimonials for seeking admissions to all the 60 affiliated colleges could be uploaded by logging onto the e-portal with the help of the focal persons to be nominated in these educational institutions. He said that the developed system had been linked with the offices of Registrar, Controller of Annual Examinations & Deputy Registrar (General Branch) adding that it will greatly facilitate the students in filling in their admission forms and submitting the same online while sitting at their homes.

