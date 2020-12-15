AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
PM chairs 7th meeting of SEZs' Board, says economic activities to enhance job opportunities

  • The meeting approved launching of online SEZ Management Information System whereby the approvals process would be digitalized and streamlined.
APP 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the economic activities generated by the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would increase job opportunities for local skilled and un-skilled labour.

He directed to provide utility services, including electricity and gas to the SEZs on priority.

The prime minister was chairing 7th meeting of the Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Muhammad Hammad Azhar and Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, chief secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan, Board of Investment chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, Planning Commission deputy chairman, chief executive officers (CEOs) of Provincial Boards of Investments, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president and senior officers, including Secretary BOI.

The Gilgit Baltistan chief minister and State Bank deputy governor joined the meeting via video link.

The prime minister stated that industrial development was vital for economic growth.

He emphasized that the government was committed to providing ease-of-doing-business to the investors.

The meeting was apprised that there were 19 SEZs notified in the country.

The Board approved SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale / Lease of Plot Regulations 2020.

The meeting approved launching of online SEZ Management Information System whereby the approvals process would be digitalized and streamlined. It would also act as a one-window for investors and ensure transparency.

The SEZs Board also approved award of status of Sole Enterprise Special Economic Zones to Siddiqsons Tin Plate in Balochistan and Service Long March Tyre in Sind SEZs.

