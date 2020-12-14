AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Govt ready to hold dialogue with opposition except on corruption cases, NRO: Sheikh Rashid

  • Imran Khan has categorically said that he would quit the government but would not give NRO to the corrupt mafia who had plundered the national wealth, he said.
APP 14 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday categorically said the government was ready to hold dialogue with the opposition on all issues except corruption cases and National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to media here, the minister said opposition has feared of looted national wealth, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give NRO to them.

Imran Khan has categorically said that he would quit the government but would not give NRO to the corrupt mafia who had plundered the national wealth, he said.

“We don’t want to close the doors for dialogue but the opposition says it does not want to talk to Imran Khan. Tell us who you wish to speak to, so that we can arrange it, he said.

Regarding yesterday's opposition gathering at Lahore, the minister said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would fail in their designs to create political instability in the country.

He challenged the opposition to submit their resignations and fulfill their wish of long march towards Islamabad. The resignation of opposition would be accepted, he said.

The minister said they were elected government and the country would be steered on road to progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said directions had been issued to ease visa facility for Chinese investors to attract investment in the country.

Efforts would also be accelerated to ensure return of innocent Pakistani prisoners languishing in jails of foreign countries.

He also expressed commitment to make efforts towards bringing improvement in the law and order situation of the country.

The performance of Islamabad police would be further improved, he added.

Responding to a question about the language being used by Nawaz Sharif against the state institutions, Sheikh Rasheed said they were proud of our armed forces who had given immense sacrifices for the security and defense of the motherland.

To another question, he said the opposition had not said "anything new" at the Lahore's public gathering. However, commenting on the speech made by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the minister said the remarks were "irresponsible".

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Pakistan Democratic Movement NRO Imran Khan

