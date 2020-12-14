AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Google Down while Gmail, YouTube and other services disrupted amid a global outage

  • As of reportedly 4:40PM (Pakistan Standard Time), Google, Gmail, YouTube and other related services are experiencing a global outage.
  • As of 5:38PM (Pakistan Standard Time), most services have been restored.
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Dec 2020

As of reportedly 4:40PM (Pakistan Standard Time), Google, Gmail, YouTube and other related services are experiencing a global outage.

As of 5:38PM (Pakistan Standard Time), most services have been restored, while Gmail is displaying an error pertaining to contacts being restored.

YouTube main page, amidst ongoing outage. Source: Screenshot from host computer.
YouTube main page, amidst ongoing outage. Source: Screenshot from host computer.

Third-party applications, including Google's online gaming platform Stadia are also down.

As of yet, Google has yet to officially acknowledge and respond to the issue, despite many users on Twitter pointing out the problem.

YouTube is still accessible if users log out of their respective accounts, as reported by Tom Warren, a senior editor at The Verge.

As seen on Google's Workspace Status Dashboard, all Google services are currently down, with the website stating, "We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 5:12 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change".

Screenshot of Google Workspace Dashboard.
Screenshot of Google Workspace Dashboard.

Many individuals and businesses across the globe rely on Google services for basic work apps such as email and calendars.

'#YouTubeDOWN' is currently trending on Twitter, with a flurry of internet memes appearing, as the wait for the company's official response grows.

Developing story.

Google Down while Gmail, YouTube and other services disrupted amid a global outage

