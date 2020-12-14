AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business & Finance

Bullish wave hits PSX, KSE-100 crosses 43,000 pts

  • According to details, the KSE-100 Index increased by 795.82 points, showing a percentage change of 1.87pc, after 11 months crossed the 43,000 points limit to close at 43,266.22 points.
Ali Ahmed 14 Dec 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish wave, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index rising by more than 700 points on Monday.

According to details, the KSE-100 Index increased by 795.82 points, showing a percentage change of 1.87pc, after 11 months crossed the 43,000 points limit to close at 43,266.22 points.

Overall volume traded stood at 629,525,666 shares worth Rs 26.434bn on Monday.

Pakistan Refinery Limited (+1.55), Hascol Petroleum Limited (+0.88) and Azgard Nine Limited (+1.79) led the volume chart. The scrips had 57.48 mn shares, 46.84 mn shares and 30.97 mn shares traded, respectively.

Fauji Fert.Bin and KASB Modaraba were the top advancers increasing by Rs 1.00 (15.85pc) and Rs 0.14 (13.86pc) respectively to close at Rs 7.31 and Rs 1.15 respectively, while Dewan Textile Mills Limited and First Equity Modaraba were the top decliners declining by Rs 0.97 (-24.25pc) and Rs 0.34 (-9.88pc) respectively to close at Rs 3.03 and Rs 3.10.

Global Stocks

On global front, stocks began a busy week with guarded gains as investors gauged the chance of added U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Progress on coronavirus vaccines cheered risk sentiment, with the first shipments speeding across the United States as part of an historic mission to inoculate more than 100 million people by the end of March.

“The vaccine has and will likely continue to provide a tailwind to the market that is allowing investors to look beyond record case levels, hospitalisations, and deaths,” said analysts at JPMorgan in a note.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 responded by rising 0.5%, while March Treasury bond futures slipped 4 ticks. EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.5% and FTSE futures 0.1%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%, having hit a string of record highs last week. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5% as a survey showed the mood among hard-hit Japanese businesses had improved in the December quarter.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX / KSE) PSX KSE100

