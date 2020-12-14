PM visits NHQ, recognizes Pak Navy’s preparedness to safeguard country’s sea frontiers, Gwadar port

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited on Monday Naval Headquarters (NHQ) in Islamabad where he was briefed about Pakistan Navy's initiatives for the development of the maritime sector.

On his arrival, the PM was received by Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and was also presented with a guard of honor. The PM was accompanied by Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The PM was given a detailed briefing on the regional maritime security situation, challenges, and steps taken by the Pakistan Navy for the development of the maritime sector. The PM commended the professionalism, operations readiness and contribution of Pakistan Navy in regional maritime security and assured to continue to provide all possible cooperation to the naval force.

"The PM reposed confidence on preparedness of PN to safeguard country's sea frontiers & showed satisfaction on security of Gwadar Port & CPEC maritime projects," Director General Public Relations (Navy) said on Twitter.

The Naval Chief assured the PM that the Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to protect the maritime interests and will continue to defend country's sea frontiers and maritime interests with honour both during peace and war.