AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM visits NHQ, recognizes Pak Navy’s preparedness to safeguard country’s sea frontiers, Gwadar port

  • PM visited the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad where he was received by the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.
  • The PM commended the professionalism, Operations readiness and contribution of Pakistan Navy in regional maritime security.
Aisha Mahmood 14 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited on Monday Naval Headquarters (NHQ) in Islamabad where he was briefed about Pakistan Navy's initiatives for the development of the maritime sector.

On his arrival, the PM was received by Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and was also presented with a guard of honor. The PM was accompanied by Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The PM was given a detailed briefing on the regional maritime security situation, challenges, and steps taken by the Pakistan Navy for the development of the maritime sector. The PM commended the professionalism, operations readiness and contribution of Pakistan Navy in regional maritime security and assured to continue to provide all possible cooperation to the naval force.

"The PM reposed confidence on preparedness of PN to safeguard country's sea frontiers & showed satisfaction on security of Gwadar Port & CPEC maritime projects," Director General Public Relations (Navy) said on Twitter.

The Naval Chief assured the PM that the Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to protect the maritime interests and will continue to defend country's sea frontiers and maritime interests with honour both during peace and war.

gwadar port pakistan navy PM Imran Khan Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi maritime sector

PM visits NHQ, recognizes Pak Navy’s preparedness to safeguard country’s sea frontiers, Gwadar port

Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters