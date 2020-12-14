AVN 78.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.47%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.09%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
DGKC 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.13%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.72%)
HASCOL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.33%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
JSCL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.36%)
OGDC 104.27 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.86%)
PAEL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 94.87 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.86%)
POWER 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.14%)
PSO 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (1.64%)
SNGP 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
STPL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.27%)
TRG 75.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.64%)
UNITY 28.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
BR100 4,507 Increased By ▲ 57.37 (1.29%)
BR30 22,731 Increased By ▲ 256.59 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,923 Increased By ▲ 452.54 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,919 Increased By ▲ 189.05 (1.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise on hopes of policy support; Hong Kong dips

  • Nasdaq said last week it will remove shares of four Chinese construction and manufacturing companies from indexes it maintains in response to a US order restricting purchase of their shares.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: China stocks started the week on a firm note due to hopes of more policy support to shore up the world's second-largest economy hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

The CSI300 index rose 0.6% to 4,918.20 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%, to 3,360.48.

China will step up fiscal policy support for a strategy to make its economy mainly rely on domestic demand, supply chains and innovation, Finance Minister Liu Kun said.

China's President Xi Jinping on Saturday targeted a steeper cut in rates of carbon emissions relative to economic activity by 2030 and set new goals for growth in renewable energy and forest stock.

China has unveiled a "dual circulation" strategy for the next phase of economic development in which it will rely mainly on "domestic circulation" - the internal cycle of production, distribution, and consumption, supported by innovation and upgrades in the economy.

A continued economic recovery and policy support would help boost market confidence, analysts at Dongguang Securities said in a note.

China's vehicle sales are likely to hit 25.3 million units this year, an industry body said on Friday, as the world's biggest vehicle market continued to lead the global auto industry recovery.

Nasdaq said last week it will remove shares of four Chinese construction and manufacturing companies from indexes it maintains in response to a US order restricting purchase of their shares.

The stocks to be removed barely moved by midday break, as investors shrugged off such news following S&P's removal decision just days ago.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1% to 26,480.36, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.2%, to 10,468.38.

S&P 500 China stocks Hang Seng Index Finance Minister Liu Kun China's President Xi Jinping CSI300 index rose Dongguang Securities Hong Kong China Enterprises Index

China stocks rise on hopes of policy support; Hong Kong dips

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters