Markets
Hong Kong shares down at break
14 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were slightly lower by the break on Monday as investors keep track of US stimulus talks and the rollout of vaccines while new virus infections surge.
The Hang Seng Index eased 0.10 percent, or 25.51 points, to 26,480.36.
