Occupying Afghanistan: Lahorities supported British: Achakzai

LAHORE: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai has accused Lahorities of supporting the British along with Hindus and Sikhs in occupying the Afghan territory.

He made these remarks while speaking at the PDM's decisive power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday. "The British occupied all those territories where "Kalima" was recited except Afghanistan.

However, the Lahorities supported the British with the help of India's Hindus and Sikhs in occupying Afghanistan. I am sad that the Lahorities had sided with the British," he claimed while telling participants of the gathering that he had some reservations with the people of Lahore which he wanted to discuss.

According to him, all the (Muslim) territories where the Kalima was recited were occupied by Italy, France or the British but only territory which had decided to stand before the British imperialism was Afghanistan. "I am not here to degrade or criticise anyone but I am very sorry to say that Lahorities had helped the British in occupying Afghanistan along with Hindus and Sikhs of India," Mehmood added.

"When Pakistan was created, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan from the side of Baloch people had taken oath from the first legislative assembly but our efforts were not regarded and we faced difficulties," he said, adding that Peshawar and Bacha Khan Assemblies were dissolved and later on thousands of Pashtun were killed in Babra. "What was their fault," he asked.

He said the Pashtun people wanted to give respect to vote and the Constitution. While seeking forgiveness, Achakzai alleged that the people of Lahore did not let the Constitution compile and they increased our problems one after another.

"To lessen the majority in Bangladesh, the one unit drama was later on played and we were told that the leader of this unit will be Dr Khan, the elder brother of Bacha Khan. When they failed in this move, repeated martial laws were imposed," he regretted.

"We (Baloch, Pashtun and Sindhi) have come here and we wanted you to make promise that you will stand by for the supremacy of the Constitution and respect for vote," he requested the gathering. He called for a "Turkey-like revolution" in Pakistan and urged Maryam, Bilawal and Fazal-ur-Rehman to spearhead the movement.

He said that he was striving for a Pakistan where no ethnicity would be superior to the other. Meanwhile, Achakzai's speech got interrupted due to sudden two power outages.

