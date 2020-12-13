AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM take notice of Pindi blast

  • Usman Buzdar said that those responsible for the incident should be identified at the earliest and brought to book. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.
APP 13 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of a blast near Thana Ganj Mandi Rawalpindi, has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi and ordered for investigating the incident.

Usman Buzdar said that those responsible for the incident should be identified at the earliest and brought to book. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Sardar Usman Buzdar Thana Ganj Mandi Rawalpindi

CM take notice of Pindi blast

Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

Imran Khan-led PTI govt is striving for Pakistan’s bright future: Shibli Faraz

Scores of Taliban militants killed as fighting rocks insurgent bastion

Johnson and von der Leyen decide fate of Brexit deal

Highest COVID-19 positivity rate recorded in Karachi: NCOC

Non-essential shops, schools to close in Germany: Merkel

COVID-19 resurge: Four more Peshawar neighbourhoods sealed

India farmers intensify protests as deadlock over new laws continue

Germany to close most shops from Dec 16-Jan 10 - draft government proposal

Pakistan records 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths in past 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters