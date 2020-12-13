World
French daily COVID-19 infections rise to 13,947
- The hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 199 to 57,761, compared with 304 deaths recorded on Friday.
13 Dec 2020
PARIS: France recorded 13,947 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from the previous daily tally of 13,406, according to data published on a government website.
The hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 199 to 57,761, compared with 304 deaths recorded on Friday.
ANI, Reuters partnership helped spread disinformation material globally
French daily COVID-19 infections rise to 13,947
PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition
India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’: FO rejects MEA’s attempt to deny responsibility following disinformation exposé
Pak, China committed to take CPEC to new heights: Asad
Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson
COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent
PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices
PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally
US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections
Read more stories
Comments