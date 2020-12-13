AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
World

French daily COVID-19 infections rise to 13,947

  • The hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 199 to 57,761, compared with 304 deaths recorded on Friday.
Reuters 13 Dec 2020

PARIS: France recorded 13,947 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from the previous daily tally of 13,406, according to data published on a government website.

The hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 199 to 57,761, compared with 304 deaths recorded on Friday.

