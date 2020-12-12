AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Promotion of tourism, environment conservation priority of government: CM

  • He expressed the hope that partner organizations would give their best to achieve the set targets to make the initiative a real success.
APP 12 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that promotion of tourism and conservation of natural environment in tourist destinations included in the priorities of the provincial government.

He said that government was not only focusing on creating employment opportunities by promoting tourism activities but also making concerted efforts at the same time to conserve natural beauty of tourist spots by promoting eco-tourism in the province, said a release issued here Saturday.

He added that "Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Eco-tourism" (TREK) initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government that is recently launched with the collaboration of Tourism Department, World Bank and Nestle Pakistan will prove to be a milestone in keeping tourist resorts cleaner and restoring a balance between nature and tourism.

Chief Minister said that the TREK Initiative aims at inculcating basic concept and importance of "Responsible Tourism" among tourists, local residents, private sector enterprises, local authorities and communities”.

He termed the launching of TREK initiative as need of the hour and said that KP has become the first province to launch such an important initiative that would help creating balance between nature and tourism by promoting environment friendly and responsible tourism. Mahmood Khan also lauded efforts of Tourism Department for launching the TREK initiative and expressed gratitude to World Bank and Nestle Pakistan for their support.

He expressed the hope that partner organizations would give their best to achieve the set targets to make the initiative a real success.

Mahmood Khan

Promotion of tourism, environment conservation priority of government: CM

PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition

India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’: FO rejects MEA’s attempt to deny responsibility following disinformation exposé

Pak, China committed to take CPEC to new heights: Asad

Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent

PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters