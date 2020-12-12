AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rocket attacks in Kabul kills one

  • A Taliban spokesman said that his group was not behind the attack as they continued talks with the Afghan government's representatives
  • Security officials said it was not clear if militants of Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, were involved in the attack
Reuters 12 Dec 2020

(Kabul) At least one person was killed and two were injured on Saturday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul as ten rockets hit various parts on the city, officials said.

Mohammad Qasim was sitting in his home with his wife and child when a rocket shot through the window and landed in his house, causing his wife and their child some superficial wounds.

"As soon as we heard the explosion, my wife said, 'Let's move our daughter away from the window so that she is not harmed'. I had not yet got up, and my wife had just approached our daughter when the rocket hit the room. Then dust rose in the room, and I did not understand anything," he said after showing Reuters the rocket in his room, and the damage it caused.

A Taliban spokesman said that his group was not behind the attack as they continued talks with the Afghan government's representatives to end nearly two decades of war.

Security officials said it was not clear if militants of Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, were involved in the attack.

Last month, a barrage of rockets hit residential areas in Kabul, killing at least eight people and wounding more than 30.

The regional Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the November attack.

injuries Afghanistan Kabul Terrorist attack Rocket Attacks casualty

Rocket attacks in Kabul kills one

PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition

Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent

ANI, Reuters partner to spread Indian Govt's propaganda, disinformation material globally

PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections

Hafeez now finance minister; Rashid gets interior ministry

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters