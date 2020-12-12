Rocket attacks in Kabul kills one

(Kabul) At least one person was killed and two were injured on Saturday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul as ten rockets hit various parts on the city, officials said.

Mohammad Qasim was sitting in his home with his wife and child when a rocket shot through the window and landed in his house, causing his wife and their child some superficial wounds.

"As soon as we heard the explosion, my wife said, 'Let's move our daughter away from the window so that she is not harmed'. I had not yet got up, and my wife had just approached our daughter when the rocket hit the room. Then dust rose in the room, and I did not understand anything," he said after showing Reuters the rocket in his room, and the damage it caused.

A Taliban spokesman said that his group was not behind the attack as they continued talks with the Afghan government's representatives to end nearly two decades of war.

Security officials said it was not clear if militants of Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, were involved in the attack.

Last month, a barrage of rockets hit residential areas in Kabul, killing at least eight people and wounding more than 30.

The regional Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the November attack.