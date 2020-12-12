Senior doctor dies due to coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Former head of the Pathology department of Khyber Medical College, Prof. Dr Zeb -un-Nisa died due to coronavirus complications here on Saturday.

Provincial Doctors Association said she was under treatment at local private hospital last week and was on ventilator for more than a week.

Presently, she was working as head of Pathology department at private, Kabir Medical College.

With her death, the total number of doctors died from coronavirus infection has risen to 28 and 44 other heath workers also died across the province so far.

Funeral prayers of Prof. Dr. Zeb-un- Nisa will be offered at Hayatabad Peshawar Phase 2 this evening.

Provincial Doctor Association Peshawar said that provincial government has not given martyr package to health professionals who died while performing duties in hospitals and they still deprived from risk allowance as par government announcement during first wave of infection.