Dec 12, 2020
Business & Finance

FBR confiscates smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 542mn

  • I&I Customs seized 6.7 million smuggled cigarette cartons worth up to Rs 542 million between July and November.
Ali Ahmed 12 Dec 2020

On the instructions of the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Director-General, I&I (IR), Director General I&I Customs and all collectors have intensified operations against the sale and purchase of illegal and smuggled cigarettes.

I&I Customs seized 6.7 million smuggled cigarette cartons worth up to Rs 542 million between July and November. The authority said that the tobacco industry is very important in increasing the national revenue.

In September 2019, the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network was formed with a Chief Coordinator and a Central Field Coordinator and seven Regional Enforcement Offices across the country. The Inland Revenue Enforcement Network seized 35.8 million cigarette butts in the July-November period.

Despite the current health situation, FBR said that its teams are working diligently against the sale and purchase of smuggled, counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes.

