Brexit: France's Macron hopes Britain, EU will find deal
11 Dec 2020
PARIS: French President Emmanuel said on Friday he hoped Britain and the European Union could find a deal on their future relationship that would respect both sides and preserve European interests.
Asked by a reporter whether the European Commission's proposal for a one-year contingency plan on fishing during which EU fishermen would keep access to British waters was akin to "having your cake and eating it", Macron replied:
"I'm not asking to have my cake and eat it, no. All I want is a cake that's worth its weight. Because I won't give up my share of it either," he told a news conference in Brussels.
