AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit record peaks as ONGC soars on higher oil prices

  • The Nifty Auto Index gained 0.6pc after data from an industry body showed passenger vehicle sales rose nearly 5pc in November, boosted by festive demand.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares scaled record peaks on Friday and were set for a sixth straight weekly gain as Oil and Natural Gas Corp surged on the back of higher crude prices, with sentiment also supported by optimism over COVID-19 vaccines.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.66pc to 13,567.05 by 0511 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.66pc at 46,261.33. Both the indexes were set to finish the week more than 2pc higher.

ONGC, which has lost nearly a third of its market value this year, climbed 10pc after Brent rose above $50 for the first time since March, as coronavirus vaccination rollouts kept hopes alive that demand for crude would build up next year.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries gained 1.5pc.

"Indications that demand is coming back and of a likely improvement in refining margins may now drive the beaten-down oil and gas sector to lead gains going forward," said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities in Mumbai.

"India is somewhat standing out among emerging markets because of the way the economy has bounced back even with meagre stimulus, showing that demand has normalised in the system."

Sentiment was also underpinned by data showing a steady decline in new coronavirus cases in India - the country with the second-highest caseload - where daily infections have dipped after hitting a peak in September.

The Nifty Auto Index gained 0.6pc after data from an industry body showed passenger vehicle sales rose nearly 5pc in November, boosted by festive demand.

Broader Asian shares were also higher after a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. health regulator overwhelmingly endorsed the emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, with investors also watching U.S. fiscal stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations.

Indian shares

Indian shares hit record peaks as ONGC soars on higher oil prices

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister, takes charge of Finance

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters