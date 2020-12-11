AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wheat, flour prices in local markets reduced significantly

  • He said that domestic wheat stocks as on December 11,2020 stood at 3.579 million metric tons that was sufficient to tackle with the domestic requirements.
APP 11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Owing to strengthening domestic wheat stocks, prices of grains in local markets observed declining trend and prices of wheat and flour slashed down significantly, which was expected to further reduce during the days to come.

The prices of wheat witnessed Rs. 10 to Rs. 11 per kg reduction in port city Karachi as it went down from Rs. 55 per kg to Rs. 44 per kg, said Food Security Commissioner in Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Gopang.

Talking to APP here on Friday he said that declining price trend of wheat in Karachi has a definite impact on the prices of the commodity in other markets all across the country as commodity supplied from this city to other cities for fulfilling the domestic consumptions.

Meanwhile, he said that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in its Consumer Price Index report for the week ended on December, 3 2020 had also reported decline in wheat flour prices across 17 cities, which was mainly attributed to stability in domestic demand and supply.

The average wheat flour price in these cities were recorded at Rs. 975.50 per 20 Kg as compared to Rs. 979.22 per 20 Kg of the previous week, he said adding that strict monitoring system was also in place in order to provide maximum relief to common man in the country.

So far 21 vessels carrying over 1.214 million metric tons (MMT)of wheat have already arrived into the country, he said adding that a quantity of 0.998 million metric tons had been dispatched to provinces as well for bringing the stability in local demand and supply as well as bringing soaring prices down.

Giving the provincial wise dispatch position, he said that so far about 0.410 million metric tons have been released for Punjab, 0.567 million metric tons for Sindh and 0.0217 million metric tons of wheat released for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces respectively.

Dr Imtiaz said that per day average releases of provinces during month of November were recorded Punjab 23000 metric tons, Sindh 8,348 metric tons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4,520 metric tons and Balochistan 1,224 metric tons per day.

He said that domestic wheat stocks as on December 11,2020 stood at 3.579 million metric tons that was sufficient to tackle with the domestic requirements.

Wheat

Wheat, flour prices in local markets reduced significantly

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister, takes charge of Finance

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters