COVID-19 claims lives of three doctors in Karachi

  • So far 10,925 healthcare workers have been infected with the COVID-19, including 6.791 doctors and 1,360 nurses and 2,774 staff of the hospitals.
  • About 103 healthcare workers lost their battle against the virus since the pandemic began in the country.
BR Web Desk 11 Dec 2020

Three doctors have lost their lives due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Karachi in past 24 hours.

As per the Sindh Health Department a retired doctor of Jinnah Hospital, Dr Tahir Amin and Dr Waseem-u-ddin, who were working at a private clinic in Karachi, and former DG health Dr Abdul Sattar lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, about 103 healthcare workers lost their battle against the virus since the pandemic began in the country.

So far 10,925 healthcare workers have been infected with the COVID-19, including 6.791 doctors and 1,360 nurses and 2,774 staff of the hospitals, the department’s data show.

Overall, 10,038 healthcare workers have recovered from the virus, while 666 are still under isolation after testing positive for the COVID-19.

In Punjab, 1,600 doctors, 400 nurses and 638 healthcare staff contracted the coronavirus. In KP, 1,260 doctors, 409 nurses and 1,153 health staff were diagnosed with the pandemic.

Similarly, 2,221 doctors, 407 nurses and 519 health staff tested COVID-19 positive, the report said. 516 doctors, 32 nurses and 93 healthcare workers in Balochistan, 794 doctors, 68 nurses and 106 healthcare staff in Islamabad, 121 doctors, two nurses, and 89 health staff in Gilgit-Baltistan and 279 doctors, 42 nurses and 176 healthcare staff were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

