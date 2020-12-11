Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations

The Foreign Office (FO) summoned on Friday a senior Indian diplomat to record a strong protest over Indian forces' recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

On December 9, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring Sector of the LoC, 55-year-old Naseem Fatima from Tai Mohra village, sustained serious injuries.

In a press release today, the FO said the Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year 27 people have died and 247 innocent civilians sustained serious injuries to due to India's indiscriminate and unprovoked firing. "India has committed 2940 ceasefire violations to date," the FO said.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, the FO said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

By raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), FO said.

Pakistan called on the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.