Coronavirus vaccine will become available in Pakistan in March: Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the coronavirus vaccine will be available in Pakistan by next year in March.

While talking to Dunya News, the SAPM said that the government has finalized the procedure to buy the vaccine and is in talks with different countries regarding it. He said the government will procure the vaccine only after its efficacy and safety is proven. The committee will make a final decision on the purchase of the vaccine after considering the views of experts, the SAPM said.

He added that in the first phase, the vaccine will be administered to health workers and senior citizens. In the second stage, the elderly and at risk-population will get the vaccine, while and the common public will receive the vaccine in the third stage.

Last week, Pakistan’s parliamentary secretary for health, Nausheen Hamid, said all citizens would be administered coronavirus vaccines free of charge.

Pakistan has allocated $150 million (€123 million) to secure vaccine doses from various developers. The SAPM said that the authorities will request the government to approve more funds if required.