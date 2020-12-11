AVN 79.10 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.61%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
CHCC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
DCL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 109.35 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.07%)
EFERT 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.26%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.66%)
HASCOL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 132.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.84%)
HUBC 80.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
JSCL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
KAPCO 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.21%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
MLCF 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.63%)
OGDC 102.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.89%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.66%)
PIBTL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
PIOC 93.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.38 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.87%)
PSO 201.10 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.65%)
SNGP 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.73%)
STPL 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.27%)
TRG 78.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,466 Increased By ▲ 38.83 (0.88%)
BR30 22,588 Increased By ▲ 221.16 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,605 Increased By ▲ 299.45 (0.71%)
KSE30 17,788 Increased By ▲ 116.59 (0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai nickel jumps on demand outlook, LME benchmark slips

  • Nickel, used in stainless steel, has gained 13% in the Shanghai bourse this year, while LME nickel has risen around 23% on strong demand from Chinese stainless steel producers and a supply crunch due to an Indonesian export ban.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

Shanghai nickel prices surged on Friday, with the benchmark contract hitting its upper limit in early trade on a strong demand outlook and continued speculative buying in ferrous futures markets in China.

The most-active January nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning session up 3.8% at 128,220 yuan ($19,609.10), after hitting the day's upper limit at 130,880 yuan.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME), however, slipped 0.6% to $17,320 a tonne by 0442 GMT, after rising to a more than one-year peak on Thursday.

Nickel, used in stainless steel, has gained 13% in the Shanghai bourse this year, while LME nickel has risen around 23% on strong demand from Chinese stainless steel producers and a supply crunch due to an Indonesian export ban.

"Although the stainless steel sector remains the dominant consumer of nickel, non-stainless demand holds the key for demand growth in the medium and long term," commodity strategists at ANZ said.

Demand for battery-grade nickel continues to surge, and non-stainless steel demand for nickel is likely to grow by 8% to 10% in 2020 and 2021, they said.

Copper Shanghai Futures Exchange ANZ Bank Shanghai nickel LME nickel

Shanghai nickel jumps on demand outlook, LME benchmark slips

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey

EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules

ADB says economy 'recovering'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters