AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Siddiqui's case to be decided before June: SC

Terence J Sigamony 11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the case of former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Shaukat Aziz Siddqui, would be decided before June 2021. A five-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard Shaukat Siddiqui's petition regarding his removal as judge of the IHC.

The bench, after directing the counsel for Rawalpindi Bar Association (RBA), Karachi Bar Association (KBA), and Sindh Bar Council to file appeals against the objections of the SC Registrar's order, adjourned the case until the second week of January, 2021.

Hamid Khan representing Shaukat Aziz Siddqui, requested the bench to give a specific date as his client is due to retire in June, next year.

Justice Bandial, upon that, said; "We shall decide the instant matter before that."

At the onset of the hearing, Rasheed A Rizvi, appearing on behalf of the KBA, said other bar associations had also filed petitions, pleading to become a party to that case, but the SC office had neither allotted number to their petitions nor informed them about the objections.

Justice Bandial then asked the Reader to check. He said that the SC registrar office had raised objections on their petitions. The court, therefore, asked the bars' counsel to file appeals against the registrar's objections. Shaukat Siddiqui was removed by the president of Pakistan subsequent to a Supreme Judicial Council's (SJC's) report.

He, therefore, in October last year had filed petition under Article 184(3) read with Articles 187 and 190 of the Constitution praying that the SJC report and notification be set aside, and he may be restored as judge of the IHC.

Siddiqui contended that he had been deprived of his constitutional and legal rights including protection under Articles 4, 10A and 25 of the Constitution, which resulted into the report of the SJC and the notification. He submitted that the report of the SJC was not a judicial decision and it was the nature of an advice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Siddiqui's case to be decided before June: SC

ADB says economy 'recovering'

MoC proposes concessionary rates of power to cement industry

Ravi City project: China, companies want to invest $8bn, PM told

ECB gives euro zone new shot in arm to fight pandemic

EU unveils plans to avoid Brexit chaos as 'no deal' looms larger

Mobile device manufacturers: Has govt backed out?

Roshan Digital Account: Expats remit highest-ever daily amount

EPZA chairman Ranjha's contract terminated

Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Turkey: Moody's upgrades long-term FC deposit ratings of 29 banks

PM urges PDM to delay gatherings due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.