CM inspects Malir Expressway

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Malir Expressway where Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah briefed him about the details of ongoing development works on the site. On the occasion, LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, and Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani were also present.

Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah while briefing the chief minister said Malir Expressway development project would prove to be a new milestone in public convenience and comfort from which the people of the province would continue to benefit. Shah inspected the construction work on the site and gave instructions on important points and necessary matters.

