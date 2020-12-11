ICT solutions, services: Ankabut signs MoU with Huawei on future cooperation

DUBAI: Ankabut, the UAE's Advanced National Research and Education Network offering academic institutions connectivity to other education networks around the world, will be working with Huawei to expand one of the leading education clouds in the UAE and the Middle East. The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during GITEX Technology Week 2020 outlining their future cooperation.

The partnership confirms Huawei as Ankabut's long-term cloud solution provider and strategic technology partner, taking full advantage of the company's end-to-end Information and Communication technology (ICT). Earlier last year, Ankabut selected Huawei as a partner to build the new education cloud platform & software defined data centre.

With phase one of the cloud established, the two organizations will now work together to expand the existing footprint using Huawei Cloud Stack Solution and software defined data centre, in turn strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in educational services and accelerating digital transformation. The extended software-defined data center will enable Ankabut to provide innovative services to educators in the UAE and across the region.

Fahem Al Nuaimi, CEO of Ankabut, said: "Ankabut is pleased to expand its existing relationship with Huawei as our long-term cloud solution provider and strategic technology partner. By working with Huawei, Ankabut has established the best education cloud, software-defined data center in the UAE and the entire Middle East, while making it accessible to more universities and academic institutions. We have decided to expand the footprint of that cloud taking advantage of Huawei's advanced technology to lead the digital transformation journey of the education industry."

David Shi, President of Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Middle East, added: "Ankabut has been a forerunner in adopting the most advanced ICT solutions and services, and today plays a key role in improving academic institutions' services. Huawei is proud to extend our cooperation with Ankabut and expand the cloud and software-defined data center we have worked together on previously. It is our pleasure to support Ankabut in achieving its vision while enabling the digital transformation journey of the UAE's education sector."

Under the slogan of "New Value Together", Huawei has strengthened its commitment to the region's technology ecosystem by confirming its largest ever GITEX Technology Week presence at the 40th anniversary edition of the event. The company is collaborating with partners to showcase how governments and organizations in the Middle East can create new value through synergy across five tech domains. Located in Zabeel Hall, more information on Huawei's GITEX participation can be found here.-PR

