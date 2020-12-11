AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

ICT solutions, services: Ankabut signs MoU with Huawei on future cooperation

11 Dec 2020

DUBAI: Ankabut, the UAE's Advanced National Research and Education Network offering academic institutions connectivity to other education networks around the world, will be working with Huawei to expand one of the leading education clouds in the UAE and the Middle East. The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during GITEX Technology Week 2020 outlining their future cooperation.

The partnership confirms Huawei as Ankabut's long-term cloud solution provider and strategic technology partner, taking full advantage of the company's end-to-end Information and Communication technology (ICT). Earlier last year, Ankabut selected Huawei as a partner to build the new education cloud platform & software defined data centre.

With phase one of the cloud established, the two organizations will now work together to expand the existing footprint using Huawei Cloud Stack Solution and software defined data centre, in turn strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in educational services and accelerating digital transformation. The extended software-defined data center will enable Ankabut to provide innovative services to educators in the UAE and across the region.

Fahem Al Nuaimi, CEO of Ankabut, said: "Ankabut is pleased to expand its existing relationship with Huawei as our long-term cloud solution provider and strategic technology partner. By working with Huawei, Ankabut has established the best education cloud, software-defined data center in the UAE and the entire Middle East, while making it accessible to more universities and academic institutions. We have decided to expand the footprint of that cloud taking advantage of Huawei's advanced technology to lead the digital transformation journey of the education industry."

David Shi, President of Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Middle East, added: "Ankabut has been a forerunner in adopting the most advanced ICT solutions and services, and today plays a key role in improving academic institutions' services. Huawei is proud to extend our cooperation with Ankabut and expand the cloud and software-defined data center we have worked together on previously. It is our pleasure to support Ankabut in achieving its vision while enabling the digital transformation journey of the UAE's education sector."

Under the slogan of "New Value Together", Huawei has strengthened its commitment to the region's technology ecosystem by confirming its largest ever GITEX Technology Week presence at the 40th anniversary edition of the event. The company is collaborating with partners to showcase how governments and organizations in the Middle East can create new value through synergy across five tech domains. Located in Zabeel Hall, more information on Huawei's GITEX participation can be found here.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

ICT solutions, services: Ankabut signs MoU with Huawei on future cooperation

ADB says economy 'recovering'

MoC proposes concessionary rates of power to cement industry

Ravi City project: China, companies want to invest $8bn, PM told

ECB gives euro zone new shot in arm to fight pandemic

EU unveils plans to avoid Brexit chaos as 'no deal' looms larger

Mobile device manufacturers: Has govt backed out?

Roshan Digital Account: Expats remit highest-ever daily amount

EPZA chairman Ranjha's contract terminated

Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Turkey: Moody's upgrades long-term FC deposit ratings of 29 banks

PM urges PDM to delay gatherings due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.