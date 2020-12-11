IHC irked over delay in transfer of Himalayan bears to Jordan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday expressed displeasure over delay in transfer of two Himalayan bears to a sanctuary in Jordan. A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case related to implementation of its order to shift all animals at Marghazar Zoo to suitable sanctuaries. The bench had summoned the chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and the secretary Ministry of Climate Change for canceling the export permit for relocation of two Himalayan brown bears.

Expressing displeasure over the plight of animals at Islamabad's Marghazar Zoo, the bench said the administration was not showing seriousness in providing facilities to any of the animals at the zoo. The chief justice questioned if the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board had reviewed the court order before halting the transfer.

The chairperson wildlife board replied in affirmative, and said but the order did not mention relocation of bears. It irked the chief justice as he remarked that the board had obviously not read the court orders. Expressing displeasure over the Ministry of Climate Change's role in the matter, Justice Minallah said the matter was being politicised.

He added that the court had ordered the transfer of bears on the ministry's request. He further said they all know what happened during the tigers' relocation. The IHC bench asked whether the Islamabad Zoo had the required facilities to house Himalayan bears. He further said if 60 days were not enough to shift two cheetahs from the Marghazar Zoo, the administration should have informed the court.

He mentioned that the lives of both the cheetahs were in danger as one of them was suffering from cancer and the other was infected with a disease. The secretary environment in his reply stated that not only cheetahs but other animals including monkeys were also in danger.

The IHC chief justice said the bench had shown restrain and tolerance in the matter. "But if you want, we can initiate contempt of court proceedings," he said, while addressing the secretary Climate Change.

The counsel for the Wildlife Board adopted that Jordan's climate was not appropriate for the Himalayan bears. He added that instead, the bears could be housed at the Ayubia National Park.The board's biodiversity expert, Professor Zahid Baig Mirza, stated that the sudden move to a colder environment would be dangerous for the bears.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020