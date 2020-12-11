Police mobile facility at Women's Chamber once a week: IGP

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani has announced that the Police Mobile Service Centre Van would be sent to the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry once in a week for the facilitation of women.

The IGP made this announcement during the meeting with a delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Rukhsana Zafar at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Thursday. Other members of the delegation included Faiza Nabil, Zartashia Omar, Shazia Suleiman, Qaisara Sheikh and Tahira Naseem.

In the mobile service van, the members of the chamber would be able to avail 14 modern policing facilities under one roof which would save their valuable time and capital, the IG said, adding that women belonging to the business community can also avail the benefit of Punjab Police Employee Registration and tenancy registration rules so that they could face minimum hassle in case of various problems.

He further said that gender crimes were rampant in all the districts of the province and for this, women help desks have been set up for immediate redressal of the grievances where women can seek immediate relief from the police regarding their problems.

Ghani further said that eradication of sexual violence against women, harassment, acid attack, honor killing and other socio-economic crimes are among the top priorities of Punjab police. Therefore, the "Women Safety App" has been launched with effective use of modern technology.

DIG Safe City Kamran Khan while highlighting the features of the Women Safety App said that thousands of women have been registered on this app launched last month.

