Maryam rules out 'any NRO' to Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Thursday led a rally from Gajjumatta to Data Darbar as a part of mobilization drive ahead of the PDM December 13 rally in Lahore. Leading a caravan of dozens of vehicles, Maryam led the PML-N charged workers and addressed at different points of the rally where reception camps were set up.

The PML-N had activated its former councilors and chairmen besides the legislators for a good show in the rally. Party posters, flags and banners were installed at different points of the rally. The PML-N workers showered rose petals on Maryam's vehicle when she reached the reception camps.

Her rally culminated at Data Darbar where a large number of PML-N workers were present. At different points, Maryam came out of the vehicle and climbed to the makeshift stage, waving and responding back to the party workers and supporters. She delivered short speeches at different points.

Addressing the PML-N charged workers, Maryam criticized Imran Khan for his NRO statements and vowed that he (Imran) would not get any respite from the opposition. "There is a person whose name is Imran Khan who is saying for the last two-and-a-half years that I will not give any NRO, now that person is begging the PML-N and the PDM for an NRO," Maryam said, adding: "Nawaz will not give NRO to Imran."

Addressing the welcoming camp at Ichhra where earlier in the day police arrested some PML-N activists and later released them, Maryam welcomed the release of the detained workers saying she would have staged a sit-in outside the police station if the PML-N activists had not been released by the police. "I salute you. You have done wonderful," she said.

The PML-N leader asked the public to participate in the PDM rally on December 13. "Promise me, you will meet me at Minar-e-Pakistan and we will give a final push to the fake government," she said. Maryam said the time has come to send the "bogus government" back home. About resignations from the assemblies, she said the party had not given any call for submitting resignations by the legislators but they are sending resignations in a large number.

Despite all the claims and talk about not giving NRO, all of them are now looking towards only one person whose name is Nawaz Sharif, she said, adding: "They used to say that Nawaz Sharif's politics has come to an end."

Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique addressed the rally asking the PTI government to leave the office. Emphasising the need for giving respect to vote, Saad said: "Nawaz Sharif is the prime minister of people's hearts."

He said that the gates of prisons would soon be broken resulting in the release of the imprisoned opposition leader. Sitting in the current assemblies was a useless exercise, he said, adding: "The country required supremacy of the Constitution."

