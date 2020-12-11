Toshakhana case: Maryam challenges seizing of Nawaz's assets

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday challenged seizing of her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's assets by the Accountability Court in Toshakhana case. Maryam Nawaz filed an objection petition through her counsel before the Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Azghar Ali.

Maryam Nawaz in her application prayed before the court that a house in Murree and Changa Ghali in Galyat seized by the court was owned by her deceased mother, Kalsoom Nawaz. The court issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and asked the bureau to submit its reply till December 16th.

The same court on October 2nd, after the NAB submitted details of properties, bank accounts and vehicles of Sharif, had ordered seizure of Sharif's properties. The report submitted by the NAB before the court regarding Sharif's properties revealed that Sharif owns Rs343,425 worth of shares in Hudaibiya Paper Mills, Rs467,950 worth of shares in Muhammad Baksh Textile Mills, Rs48,606 worth of shares in Ittefaq Textile Mills, and shares worth Rs22,213 in Hudaibiya Engineering Company.

The former premier also owns one Land Cruiser, two Mercedes, and two tractors, according to the report. It said the former premier and his dependents had properties in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Murree, and Abbottabad. Those properties included a bungalow in Murree, 15-kanal residence in Changla Gali in Galyat, and properties in Lahore's Upper Mall area. A total of 1,752 kanals of land is registered in the name of Mian Nawaz Sharif and his dependents.

