PM for early completion of administrative approval's process for housing projects

  • He stressed on taking special care of the environmental protection along with the constructions.
APP 11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for early completion of the process of administrative approval for housing projects.

He stressed on taking special care of the environmental protection along with the constructions.

The prime minister was presiding over the weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development here.

Advisor to PM Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistants Dr Shehbaz Gill, Dr Waqar Masood, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Malik Ameen Aslam, Governor State Bank Raza Baqir, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and senior officers were in attendance.

Provincial Chief Secretaries attended the meeting through video-link and briefed the meeting in detail about the projects approved so far in the provinces.

Chairman FBR informed the meeting about registration of the projects and said that the construction sector has already been given the status of industry and was getting other incentives in terms of taxes.

Secretary Petroleum apprised the meeting of the procedure of providing gas to housing projects.

