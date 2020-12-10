Peaceful, stable Afghanistan to help realize regional connectivity, facilitate economic development: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while welcoming the recent agreement on rules and procedures between the Afghan parties in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, reiterated Pakistan's continuous support for a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan.

He remarked that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would help realize regional connectivity and facilitate economic development.

The foreign minister these views during a meeting with Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, who paid a courtesy call on him here.

He congratulated the ambassador on his appointment, stating that Afghanistan and Pakistan had deep-rooted historic ties based on common religion, geography and culture.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s landmark visit to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi remarked that the visit built on the sustained engagements witnessed in the recent months between the two countries.

The Shared Vision document issued during the prime minister’s visit had laid down the framework for a forward-looking comprehensive bilateral partnership, he added.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction on his meeting with Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) session in Niamey and underlined the importance of effective follow-up.

Ambassador Alikhil conveyed greetings on behalf of Afghan Foreign Minister Atmar. He appreciated Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, and especially thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for his personal efforts.