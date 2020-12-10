AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
23 deaths, 446 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department has conducted 2,130,747 tests for COVID-19 so far while 111,840 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.
APP 10 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 23 more lives on Thursday while 446 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), a total number of cases in the province reached 125,250 while the number of deaths had been recorded 3,265.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 175 new cases were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, one in Nankana Sahib, 59 in Rawalpindi, 23 in Jehlum, seven in Chakwal, five in Gujranwala, three in Hafizabad, one in Mandi Bahauddin, eight in Sialkot, four in Gujrat, 21 in Faisalabad,12 in Toba Tek Singh, four in Jhang, two in Vehari, six in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Chineot, 41 in Sargodha, four in Mianwali, three in Khoshab, two in Jhang,14 in Bahawalpur, four in Muzaffargarh, one in Bhakkar, five in Layyah, one in Lodharan,17 in Rahimyar Khan, three in Sahiwal, seven in Okara and one case has been reported in Pakpatan during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 2,130,747 tests for COVID-19 so far while 111,840 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

