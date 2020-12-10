Shibli thanks British reformer for his report on Ehsaas programme

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday extended his gratitude to a British education reformer Michael Barber for issuing a comprehensive report on the government’s flagship project ‘Ehsaas’.

“Thank you very much Sir Michael Barber! You have been extremely kind and gave us your precious time to share with us your findings on (Ehsaas Programme) and guiding us in that regard,” the minister told the media after the British reformer presented his report through a video link in a news briefing arranged jointly by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

He said the government would share his findings with the people of Pakistan and elsewhere in the world.

Shibli said the government would continue to look forward for his comments and suggestions for further improving ‘Ehsaas’ programme and service delivery in the country.

According to the report, titled ‘ the Ehsaas Programme: Shifting from politics of patronage to politics of performance’, the Prime Minister’s flagship poverty alleviation Initiative is already delivering change for the people of Pakistan and has laid the foundation to become a global model for reducing poverty.