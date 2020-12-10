AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
Cancelling export permit for relocation of brown bears: IHC summons IWMB chairperson, Ministry's secretary

Terence J Sigamony 10 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and the secretary Ministry of Climate Change for cancelling the export permit for relocation of two Himalayan brown bears. A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions, while hearing a case related to implementation of the court's verdict on shifting of all animals at the Marghazar zoo to suitable sanctuaries.

During the hearing, the court was informed that despite this court's judgment, dated 21-05-2020, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board had reportedly refused to relocate the two Himalayan brown bears, Suzzee and Babloo, to the sanctuary situated in the Kingdom of Jordan.

The court was also informed that the Ministry of Climate Change had cancelled the export permit which was issued pursuant to direction given by the court. The arrangements for relocation of both the Himalayan brown bears are stated to have been finalized, and they were scheduled to fly from the Islamabad International Airport to the Kingdom of Jordan tonight.

It was added that the team of experts and the amicus curiae appointed by this court had arrived in Pakistan for relocation of the two living species but permission is not being granted. It also informed that an appropriate sanctuary, which would meet the behavioural, social and psychological needs of the two Himalayan brown bears was not available, therefore, with consent of all the parties the relocation was ordered.

Justice Minallah stated in the order that it, prima facie, appears that the Ministry of Climate Change and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board would be violating this court's judgment and orders, and thus, committing an offence punishable under the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003.

The bench noted, "In such an eventuality the Chairperson, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and its members would be jointly and severely liable besides responsible officials of the Ministry of Climate Change. If the direction of this Court is not complied with and the two Himalayan brown bears are not relocated in accordance with the schedule then the Chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and the Secretary Ministry of Climate Change are directed to appear in person tomorrow i.e. 10-12-2020 at 11:00 a.m. to explain why proceedings may not be initiated under the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003."

It further noted that contempt proceedings are already pending in relation to the reckless handling of two lions at the Islamabad Marghazar zoo. Both died allegedly due to mismanagement and lack of care.

