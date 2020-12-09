AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
56000 tons of garbage lifted from district central in one month, says Nasir Shah

  • During his detailed visit to the district central, earlier 5000 to 16000 tons of garbage was being lifted and shifted to the landfill sites, according to a communiqué here.
APP 09 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said 56000 tons of garbage was lifted from the district central during last month.

During his detailed visit to the district central, earlier 5000 to 16000 tons of garbage was being lifted and shifted to the landfill sites, according to a communiqué here.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that after the 15 days cleanliness campaign with cooperation of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) the appearance of the district Central had improved.

He said that the around 65 roads had also been repaired by own resources adding that the provincial government had not increased taxes but it had improved the tax system.

He also urged the shopkeepers and the people to put garbage in shoppers instead of throwing them on streets and roads.

