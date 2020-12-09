Pakistan
Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for city
- The highest maximum temperature 22 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
09 Dec 2020
BAHAWALPUR: The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 22 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.
