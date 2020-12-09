Markets
Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley
- The tender deadline is Dec. 15. The barley can be sourced from optional origins.
09 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.
The tender deadline is Dec. 15. The barley can be sourced from optional origins.
A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous barley tender on Tuesday.
