AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.32%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
CHCC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.4%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 108.22 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.99%)
EFERT 61.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.11%)
EPCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
HASCOL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
HUBC 84.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
JSCL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
KAPCO 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.79%)
MLCF 41.83 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.33%)
OGDC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.75%)
PAEL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
PPL 89.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 200.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.07%)
SNGP 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.17 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.01%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By ▲ 26.66 (0.61%)
BR30 22,273 Increased By ▲ 164.79 (0.75%)
KSE100 42,263 Increased By ▲ 160.84 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,700 Increased By ▲ 66.93 (0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US gas prices stumble on mild start to winter: Kemp

  • In the seven days ending Dec. 6, gas-fired generators supplied around 36% of all electricity consumption, while coal units supplied 23%, with both shares roughly similar to the same point in 2019.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

LONDON: US natural gas prices have tumbled since the start of November as persistent mild weather has caused inventories to remain high rather than drawing down in line with seasonal trends.

Futures prices for gas delivered to Henry Hub in January 2021 have fallen to just over $2.40 per million British thermal units, down from almost $3.50 at the end of October.

And the six-month calendar spread between futures contracts with deliveries in January and July has slumped into a contango (forward prices above spot prices) of almost 13 cents, from a backwardation (spot above forwards) of over 40 cents.

Lower futures prices will encourage maximum gas burn by US power producers, mostly at the expense of coal, while the contango will pay for higher stocks to be carried over until next summer.

The Lower 48 states are now roughly a quarter of the way through the winter heating season, based on average population-weighted heating demand over three decades between 1981 and 2010.

So far this heating season, temperatures across the Lower 48 have been warmer than normal, and heating demand has been 12% below the long-term average, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

As a result, working gas stocks have remained broadly flat in recent weeks, rather than drawing down as usual at this time of year ("Weekly natural gas storage report", Energy Information Administration, Dec. 3).

Stocks are now 294 billion cubic feet (8%) above the five-year average, up from a surplus of 191 bcf (5%) at the end of October

Earlier in the heating season, traders anticipated a colder winter, pushing prices up to encourage gas-fired power producers to conserve fuel and incentivise more use of coal.

Forecasts of a colder winter were based, in part, on the emergence of La Nina conditions in the central and eastern Pacific this autumn.

But with temperatures staying relatively warm, and a surplus of gas re-emerging, prices have fallen to ensure gas generators reverse the temporary loss of market share to coal.

In the seven days ending Dec. 6, gas-fired generators supplied around 36% of all electricity consumption, while coal units supplied 23%, with both shares roughly similar to the same point in 2019.

The recent fall in prices should encourage gas generators to run for more hours in December and January, reducing surplus gas stocks.

At the same time, pressure on gas prices will continue to discourage production increases, helping rebalance the market from the other side.

According to oilfield services company Baker Hughes, the number of rigs drilling for gas has remained broadly unchanged since August, in contrast to the number of rigs drilling for oil, which has increased by a third.

Increased oil drilling will increase the volume of associated gas produced as a by-product, but the low level of gas-directed drilling will at least limit the total increase in gas output.

US natural gas US Energy Information Administration coal Climate Prediction Center.

US gas prices stumble on mild start to winter: Kemp

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters