Shell Deer Park, Texas, refinery restarts hydrotreater

HOUSTON: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted a diesel hydrotreater at its 318,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Monday, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

A Shell spokesman did not reply to a request for comment.

The 38,500-bpd diesel hydrotreater was shut by a Thursday night power outage, the sources said.