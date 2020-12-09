Markets
Shell Deer Park, Texas, refinery restarts hydrotreater
09 Dec 2020
HOUSTON: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted a diesel hydrotreater at its 318,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Monday, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.
The 38,500-bpd diesel hydrotreater was shut by a Thursday night power outage, the sources said.
