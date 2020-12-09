AVN 78.26 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.65%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
CHCC 137.11 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.48%)
DCL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 108.60 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.35%)
EFERT 61.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.11%)
EPCL 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.23%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
HASCOL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.7%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
HUBC 84.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.45%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.02%)
MLCF 41.91 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.51%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.98%)
PIBTL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
PIOC 94.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.36%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.21%)
PPL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 200.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.23 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (3.1%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.41%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
BR100 4,419 Increased By ▲ 32.76 (0.75%)
BR30 22,273 Increased By ▲ 164.79 (0.75%)
KSE100 42,299 Increased By ▲ 197.15 (0.47%)
KSE30 17,708 Increased By ▲ 74.74 (0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges lower after jump in US stockpiles, vaccine hopes capping losses

  • The vaccine news helped offset fears from a sharp rise in coronavirus cases globally that has led to a string of renewed lockdowns, including strict measures in California, Germany and South Korea.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday on concerns over an unexpected jump in US oil inventories last week, but positive news on COVID-19 vaccines lifted investors hopes for a recovery in fuel demand, capping losses.

Brent crude futures slipped 13 cents, or 0.3%, to $48.71 a barrel by 0151 GMT, having gained 5 cents the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 15 cents, or 0.3%, to $45.45, after shedding 16 cents on Tuesday.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that US crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks rose sharply last week, with crude stocks jumping by 1.14 million barrels, contrary to analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll for a draw of 1.42 million barrels.

Official weekly oil data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Wednesday.

"The recent rally looks to be overdone from a fundamental point of view, given rising oil output in Libya and the United States with weaker fuel demand across the globe," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Co.

"But the bullish tone is likely to continue amid hopes the pandemic can be brought under control with vaccines next year."

Britain began mass-vaccinating its people on Tuesday in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history.

Pfizer cleared another hurdle on Tuesday when the US Food and Drug Administration released documents that raised no new red flags over the safety or efficacy of the vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech.

The vaccine news helped offset fears from a sharp rise in coronavirus cases globally that has led to a string of renewed lockdowns, including strict measures in California, Germany and South Korea.

Hedge fund managers were substantial buyers of petroleum futures and options last week for the fourth week in a row, a sign of increasing confidence that coronavirus vaccines will drive a recovery in oil consumption next year.

The EIA said on Tuesday that US crude oil production is expected to slide next year by 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 11.10 million bpd, a smaller decline compared to a previous forecast for a slide of 290,000 bpd.

Oil Germany BioNTech coronavirus cases US Energy Information Administration US West Texas Intermediate Kazuhiko Saito US Food and Drug Administration US crude oil production

Oil edges lower after jump in US stockpiles, vaccine hopes capping losses

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters