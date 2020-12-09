AVN 78.04 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.38%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
CHCC 137.15 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.51%)
DCL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
DGKC 108.60 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.35%)
EFERT 61.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.08%)
EPCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
FFL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
HASCOL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
HUBC 84.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
JSCL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.64%)
MLCF 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.11%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.58%)
PPL 89.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 200.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.15%)
SNGP 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.08 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By ▲ 26.94 (0.61%)
BR30 22,273 Increased By ▲ 164.79 (0.75%)
KSE100 42,263 Increased By ▲ 161.71 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,699 Increased By ▲ 65.39 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Singapore 'cruise-to-nowhere' turns back after COVID-19 case aboard

  • The case on board is another setback for Singapore after a plan to open a quarantine-free air travel bubble with Hong Kong last month was postponed at the eleventh hour.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: A passenger aboard a Royal Caribbean 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing around 2,000 guests to be quarantined in their cabins and the Quantum of the Seas ship to return to dock on Wednesday.

Singapore has been piloting the trips, which are open only to residents, make no stops and sail in waters just off the city-state.

The global cruise industry has taken a major hit from the coronavirus pandemic, with some of the earliest big outbreaks found on cruise ships. In one case in February off the coast of Japan, passengers were stuck for weeks aboard the Diamond Princess with over 700 guests and crew infected.

"A guest was feeling unwell and tested positive for COVID-19. We are asking all guests to remain in their state rooms to prevent the spread of illness," the captain of the Quantum of the Seas told passengers over the tannoy in a video shared on social media.

"We kindly ask all guests with urgent medical or health situations like diabetes, heart disease etc to contact guest services," he said, adding that the ship had returned to Singapore a day before the end of its planned four-day sailing.

Confirming the positive test, Royal Caribbean said in a statement that all guests and crew who had close contact with the infected guest have subsequently tested negative for the virus.

"Emergency response plans have been activated according to guidelines including immediate isolation of close contacts, contact tracing and deep-cleaning of the ship," Annie Chang, director of the cruise segment at Singapore Tourism Board said.

Passengers will be able to disembark and medical support will be provided if necessary, she added.

Royal Caribbean's 'cruises-to-nowhere' from Singapore began last week, marking the firm's first sailing since it halted its global operations in March due to the pandemic.

The cruises are a part of Singapore's plans to revive its tourism industry that has been battered due to the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 67.72 million people globally and killed 1,548,575?.

Singapore, which has had just over 58,000 cases and 29 deaths, has been reporting less than a handful of local infections in recent weeks.

The case on board is another setback for Singapore after a plan to open a quarantine-free air travel bubble with Hong Kong last month was postponed at the eleventh hour.

Part of the precautions for the resumption of cruises in Singapore involves pre-departure testing and for guests to carry an electronic contact tracing device and to social distance at all times.

The infected case's close contacts will be placed in quarantine or health surveillance, the Straits Times newspaper reported citing an advisory from the health ministry.

Others will need to monitor their health, while continuing regular activities including going to school or work, and undergo a swab test at the end of a 14-day monitoring period.

COVID Royal Caribbean 'cruise coronavirus pandemic,

Singapore 'cruise-to-nowhere' turns back after COVID-19 case aboard

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters